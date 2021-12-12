TWRA reports Deer tests Positive for CWD in Crockett County, Hardin County, Dyer County now High-Risk

Nashville, TN – A deer harvested in Crockett County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).

The CWD-positive deer was a 3 1/2 -year-old buck and changes Crockett County from high-risk to positive for CWD and Dyer County changes to high-risk due to its proximity.

A newly identified CWD-positive deer in McNairy County within a mile of the Hardin County line changes Hardin County to high-risk status.

Deer carcass exportation and wildlife feeding restrictions are now in effect for Dyer and Hardin counties. These restrictions have been in place and will remain in place for Crockett County. There are no changes to hunting regulations at this time. Dyer and Hardin counties remain in deer hunting Unit L and Crockett County remains in deer hunting Unit CWD.

For more information on rules and regulations visit CWDinTN.com.

“We continue to urge hunters to help fight against CWD by continuing to hunt and have their harvest tested,” said Stephanie Durno Karns, assistant chief, game species program. “Through our Replacement Buck program, positive deer do not count against your bag limit, and through the Fight CWD Incentive program, hunters who harvest CWD-positive deer will receive a $75.00 voucher to cover meat processing fees for their next deer harvest.”

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC) instituted deer carcass transportation and wildlife feeding restrictions in positive and high-risk counties to best manage CWD in the state. Supplemental feeding of wildlife is banned in high-risk and positive counties, therefore the placement of grains, salt products, and other consumable products for wildlife is prohibited.

The ban does not apply to feed placed within 100 feet of a residence, feed placed in a manner not accessible to deer, or feed and minerals as the result of normal agricultural practices. Food plots are still legal in affected counties.