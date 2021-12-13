41 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 13, 2021
American Red Cross Opens Shelters as part of Response to Tennessee Tornadoes

Tornado damage at Kingston Springs. (American Red Cross)
Tornado damage at Kingston Springs. (American Red Cross)

American Red CrossNashville, TN – The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter in two locations across Tennessee following the devastating tornadoes that struck on December 11th.

Red Cross volunteers and staff are prepared to provide residents in need with a safe, warm place to sleep, food, and emotional support for those with immediate, disaster-caused needs. Disaster caseworkers will meet with displaced families, assess their needs, and help build their individualized recovery plans.

Shelter Locations

First Baptist Church at Kenton
204 Poplar Street
Kenton, TN 38233

Gibson  County

Reelfoot Youth Camp
4304 Kendall Road
Hornbeak, TN 38232

Obion County

 

American Red Cross is operating all shelters under strict COVID protocol and asks all residents to please wear masks inside the facilities.

For information on Red Cross Shelters, or to find out how you can help following a disaster, go to RedCross.org/Tennessee.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org/tennessee or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
