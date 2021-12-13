American Red Cross Opens Shelters as part of Response to Tennessee Tornadoes

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter in two locations across Tennessee following the devastating tornadoes that struck on December 11th.

Red Cross volunteers and staff are prepared to provide residents in need with a safe, warm place to sleep, food, and emotional support for those with immediate, disaster-caused needs. Disaster caseworkers will meet with displaced families, assess their needs, and help build their individualized recovery plans.

Shelter Locations

First Baptist Church at Kenton

204 Poplar Street

Kenton, TN 38233 Gibson County Reelfoot Youth Camp

4304 Kendall Road

Hornbeak, TN 38232 Obion County

American Red Cross is operating all shelters under strict COVID protocol and asks all residents to please wear masks inside the facilities.

For information on Red Cross Shelters, or to find out how you can help following a disaster, go to RedCross.org/Tennessee.

