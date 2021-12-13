APSU Men’s Basketball makes road trip to South Florida, Tuesday

Austin Peay (4-4 | 0-0 OVC) at South Florida Bulls (3-4 | 0-0 American)

Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 | 6:00pm

Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center

Tampa, FL – Concluding its road swing through the Sunshine State, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball squares off with South Florida on Tuesday, December 14th.

The Govs and Bulls are set to tip-off at 6:00pm inside the Yuengling Center.

Series History

Record vs. South Florida: Austin Peay trails 0-3

Last Meeting: November 12th, 2018 • Tampa, FL | Austin Peay 70, South Florida 74 (OT)

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Jim Louk – PBP, Mike O’Donnell – Color)

About the APSU Govs Basketball Team

Austin Peay State University enters Tuesday’s contest with an overall record of 4-4 and is coming off an 84-91 loss at North Florida on Saturday. The Govs are 2-4 on the road this season and are averaging 73.8 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field.

Wham, Bam, Cam

Junior Cameron Copeland had his best game of the season on Saturday at North Florida, posting a season-high 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field.

Copeland was also 5-of-7 from behind the three-point line to go along with six rebounds and a career-high six assists.

Three For The Peay

Austin Peay State University leads the Ohio Valley Conference with a stellar .376 three-point field goal percentage. The Govs have notched double-digit three’s in five of the last six contests and have three players with double-digit three’s.

Redshirt senior Tariq Silver leads the APSU Govs and ranks ninth in the OVC at 14.6 points per game.

Silver is shooting 45.3 percent from the field and leads the team with 25 three-pointers.

Hot-Shotting Govs

Austin Peay State University is the only team in the OVC to rank in the top three in the conference in three-point field goal percentage, field goal percentage, and free-throw percentage.

Need An Assist

APSU has registered 20 or more assists in each of the last two games and ranks fourth in the OVC at 15.6 assists per game.

Paez Protects The Ball

Junior Carlos Paez has recorded a turnover since November 29th at TCU.

Paez leads the APSU Govs this season with 32 assists and ranks sixth in the OVC in assists per game (4.0) and second in assist/turnover ratio (3.2).

Crunch Time = Winning Time

This season during the final five minutes of games, the Govs are outscoring their opponents, 101-64

Tickets

Up Next For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Tuesday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team plays their final non-conference road game against in-state foe Vanderbilt on Saturday, December 18th. APSU wraps up non-conference play at home on Wednesday, December 22nd against Western Kentucky.

