Austin Peay State University Alumni establish Scott and Tammy Cowan Scholarship Endowment for APSU students

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumni Scott Cowan (’91) and Tammy Cowan (’92) recently made a generous donation to establish the Scott and Tammy Cowan Endowment for APSU students.

To be eligible, students must be APSU juniors or seniors with a cumulative college GPA of 3.0 or above. Applicants also must have graduated from a high school in Hopkinsville or attended Hopkinsville Community College. Preference will be given to business majors. This scholarship is renewable. It will first be awarded during the 2022-2023 academic year.

During his time as an undergraduate, Scott served as president of the APSU Student Government Association (SGA). He met Tammy when they were both working as hall directors in the APSU dorms. Scott graduated in 1991 with his bachelor’s degree in business. The following year, Tammy earned her bachelor’s degree in public management from APSU. The couple now lives in Hopkinsville, where they are both involved with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville and its Rotary Scholars program. Their daughter, Lauren Cowan, is currently an APSU senior and will graduate with her bachelor’s degree in May 2022.

Through this new scholarship, Scott and Tammy hope to provide financial assistance to students to help them complete the final requirements they need to graduate and begin successful future careers.

“Not only are Scott and Tammy Cowan longtime supporters of Austin Peay, they are also my former classmates and friends,” APSU Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “They have given back to their alma mater through contributions to various scholarships, our annual Govs Give online fundraising campaign and to the APSU College of Business. Now, through their own scholarship, they are expanding their commitment to student success, and we are grateful for their investment.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.