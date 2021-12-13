48.1 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 13, 2021
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Accident with Injuries on Madison Street, Denny...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Accident with Injuries on Madison Street, Denny Road at Burger King

News Staff
By News Staff
Lane Closure

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries on Madison Street at Denny Road in front of Burger King.

At approximately 6:50pm, a vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Madison Street and hit another vehicle head-on.

Eastbound lanes of Madison Street are shut down and one lane westbound is shut down. This is causing major traffic congestion and the Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

The status of those injured is unknown at this time, but one individual is being life-flighted to Nashville and another driver is being driven to Skyline Medical Center.

Investigators with the Fatal Accident Crash Team are enroute to work the crash.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

Previous articleBBB gives Tips for Donating to Kentucky, Other Areas Hit by Storms
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online