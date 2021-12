Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases Outpatient Holiday Schedule

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient and specialty services will have modified hours this holiday season.

The hospital remains open 24/7 for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services. Please see the charts below for clarification of outpatient services offered over the holidays.

Medical services offered December 16th and 17th

On December 16th, Adult Behavioral Health (Multi-D) will see acute walk-in patients as needed. Several department leaders will take time on the afternoon of December 17th to celebrate the holiday season with their personnel.

Urgent and emergency services will continue to be offered.

Services offered on December 17th are listed in the chart below.

Family/ Retiree Primary care & COVID services Friday, Dec. 17 COVID Testing/ Clinic Open normal hours COVID Vaccine and Flu Clinic Open 7:30 a.m. – noon Air Assault Family, Byrd Family, Gold Army & Young Eagle Medical Homes Open for scheduled appointments Screaming Eagle Medical Home Open for scheduled appointments BACH Soldier service Friday, Dec. 17 Byrd Soldier Medical Home Open for scheduled appointments Campbell Army Airfield Soldier Clinic Open for scheduled appointments LaPointe Soldier Medical Home Open for scheduled appointments BACH Specialty services Friday, Dec. 17 BACH Physical Therapy Open Byrd Physical Therapy Open LaPointe Physical Therapy Open Adult Behavioral Health (Multi-D Clinic) Open normal hours Child and Family Behavioral Health Open Urgent/ Acute care needs after noon Lab Outpatient services Open until 1 p.m. with normal staffing, after 1 p.m. minimal staffing available

Surgical Services Open/ Emergency surgeries after noon Women’s Health Clinic Open After noon, OB needs (less than 20 weeks) go to ER; (20 weeks or more) go to Labor & Delivery Emergency Center/ Inpatient services Open Main Hospital Pharmacy Open 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Byrd & LaPointe Pharmacies Open 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Town Center Pharmacy Open 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Medical services offered Christmas/New Year’s holidays

Below lists BACH outpatient and specialty services offered during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.

Family/ Retiree Primary care & COVID services Thursday, Dec. 23 DONSA Friday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve/ Federal holiday observed Saturday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Thursday, Dec. 30 Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve/Federal holiday for New Year’s Day Saturday, Jan. 1 COVID Testing/ Clinic Open normal hours Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Open normal hours Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed COVID Vaccine and Flu Clinic Closed Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Closed Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Air Assault Family, Byrd Family, Gold Army & Young Eagle Medical Homes All services (Air Assault, Byrd, Gold & Young Eagle patients) seen within Air Assault Family Medicine Home Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed All services (Air Assault, Byrd, Gold & Young Eagle patients) seen within Air Assault Family Medicine Home Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Screaming Eagle Medical Home Open normal hours Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Open normal hours Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed

BACH Soldier service Thursday, Dec. 23 DONSA Friday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve/ Federal holiday observed Saturday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Thursday, Dec. 30 Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve/Federal holiday for New Year’s Day Saturday, Jan. 1

Byrd Soldier Medical Home Consolidate to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Consolidate to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Campbell Army Airfield Soldier Clinic Consolidate to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Consolidate to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed LaPointe Soldier Medical Home Consolidate to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Consolidate to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Pharmacy Services Thursday, Dec. 23 DONSA Friday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve/ Federal holiday observed Saturday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Thursday, Dec. 30 Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve/Federal holiday observed Saturday, Jan. 1 Main Hospital Pharmacy Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed (federal holiday observed) Closed Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Byrd & LaPointe Pharmacies Follow clinic schedule Closed (federal holiday observed) Closed Follow clinic schedule Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Town Center Pharmacy Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed (federal holiday observed) Closed Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed

BACH Specialty services Thursday, Dec. 23 DONSA Friday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve/ Federal holiday observed Saturday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Thursday, Dec. 30 Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve/Federal holiday for New Year’s Day Saturday, Jan. 1 BACH Physical Therapy Open morning hours Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Open morning hours Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Byrd Physical Therapy Open morning hours Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Open morning hours Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed

LaPointe Physical Therapy Open morning hours Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Open morning hours Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Adult Behavioral Health Emergency on call social workers available on holidays/ after hours Open Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Open Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Child and Family Behavioral Health Open Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Open Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Lab Outpatient services Open Closed (federal holiday) observed) Holiday Closed Open Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Surgical Services Emergency surgeries Closed (federal holiday observed) Emergency surgeries only Holiday Closed Emergency surgeries only Emergency surgeries Closed (federal holiday observed) Emergency surgeries only Holiday Closed Emergency surgeries only Women’s Health Clinic Closed Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Open Closed (federal holiday observed) Holiday Closed Emergency Center/ Inpatient services Open Open Open Open Open Open

The COVID testing site and clinic will be open Sunday, December 26th, and January 2nd normal hours. After COVID Testing and Clinic hours, if you suspect you may have acquired COVID-19 Coronavirus and need medical advice, call 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677, option 4 for the Military Health System Advice Line. Beneficiaries should call 911 if they experience difficulty breathing or any other medical emergency.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm. With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, you can schedule web visits with your doctor, book appointments, communicate with the COVID-Triage Nurses, request and review lab and test results, email your doctor a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.