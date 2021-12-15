Judge Sharon Massey Grimes to run for Montgomery County General Sessions, Juvenile Court, Division III

Clarksville, TN – Judge Sharon Massey Grimes has announced her candidacy for Montgomery County General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge, Division III. A gathering of family, friends, and supporters was held recently to announce her intent to run.

Judge Massey Grimes has held this position since January 2021, when she was appointed by the Montgomery County Commission to complete the unexpired term of her late husband, Judge Ray Grimes, who passed away from COVID in November 2020.

Currently, she presides over Adult cases in General Sessions Criminal and Civil matters, Criminal and Civil matters in Juvenile Court, the Montgomery County Recovery Court, Juvenile Truancy Court, and Order of Protection Court. She is currently the presiding Judge for the General Sessions and Juvenile Court in Montgomery County.

Judge Massey Grimes is a graduate of Clarksville Academy, Austin Peay State University (APSU), and the Nashville School of Law. She was a practicing attorney for 23 years prior to being appointed Judge. She has practiced in the Montgomery County Circuit and Chancery Courts, Tennessee Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court of Tennessee.

Judge Massey Grimes has served on the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth and the Post Conviction Defender Commission.

Judge Massey Grimes is a member of several professional organizations, including the Montgomery County Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association, Tennessee Association of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, Tennessee General Sessions Judges Conference, Tennessee Association of Recovery Court Professionals, and is a fellow in the American Academy of Adoption and Reproductive Attorneys. She mentors students at the Nashville School of Law assisting them in advanced writing skills.

Judge Massey Grimes and her late husband have 5 children and 6 grandchildren.