Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Thursday, December 23rd, Friday, December 24th, and Friday, December 31st, 2021, in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

County Offices will be open to the public during normal operating hours all other days of the workweek throughout the remainder of the 2021 holiday season.

For information about Montgomery County Government, and services offered online, visit www.mcgtn.org