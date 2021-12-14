Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Signs Executive Order for Severe Weather Relief

Nashville, TN – On Monday, December 13th, 2021, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order 94 to provide operational flexibilities for counties affected by tornadoes and severe weather in Northwest and Middle Tennessee on December 10th-11th.

“The impact of severe weather in Tennessee and our neighboring states has been devastating,” said Governor Lee. “We remain committed to providing the necessary resources to assist Tennesseans as they recover from this tragic loss.”

Executive Order 94 declares a state of emergency to facilitate relief efforts and does the following:

Allows individuals to aid in storm damage cleanup;

Suspends restrictions on vehicles transporting emergency supplies to areas affected by severe weather;

Expedites special transportation permit approval for those providing services related to severe weather;

Gives commercial motor vehicle operators providing emergency assistance temporary exception from federal rules and regulations;

Waives state residency requirements for individuals to participate in nutrition and child wellbeing programs;

Directs insurance companies to assist policyholders experiencing weather-related losses and allows insurance professionals licensed in other states to provide service related to severe weather;

Permits health care professionals licensed in other states to provide health care services in Tennessee related to severe weather;

Allows pharmacists to dispense an extra 30-day supply of maintenance prescriptions as needed in response to severe weather;

Permits issuance of temporary contractor licenses to assist victims of severe weather;

Gives flexibilities for vacation lodging services to provide accommodations to victims of severe weather;