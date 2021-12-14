Visit Clarksville reports Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic at APSU moved to December 9th

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville announces that due to potential storms in the Clarksville area, the TACA East-West All-Star Classic has been moved to Thursday, December 9th.

The game will kick-off at 7:00pm CT at Fortera Stadium on the campus of Austin Peay State University (APSU) in Clarksville.

Tennessee’s top 88 senior football players will once again compete in Clarksville for the Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic.

General admission tickets are $10.00 each for ages 3 and up. The kickoff for the game is set 7:00pm at Fortera Stadium. Anyone with a valid Military I.D. will receive free admission. Area high school football players who wear their high school jerseys and are accompanied by one of their coaches will be admitted to the game for free.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors members and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.