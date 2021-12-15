57 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
HomeSportsAPSU Athletics announces Basketball Conference Pack
Sports

APSU Athletics announces Basketball Conference Pack

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Basketball Conference Pack on Sale Now!. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Basketball Conference Pack on Sale Now!. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Don’t miss any Ohio Valley Conference basketball action inside the Winfield Dunn Center this season as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Ticket Office announces a “Conference Pack” for both APSU men’s and women’s basketball.

The Conference Pack includes admission to all nine home OVC games for either men’s or women’s basketball. Govs fans have the option of purchasing up to four tickets per conference game with the general admission Conference Pack starting as low as $45.00 per seat.

Govs fans can also purchase a Conference Pack for lower-level and upper-level seating. Be a part of the Govs final season in the OVC by purchasing the Conference Pack online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets, by phone at 931.221.PEAY (7239) or email Johnny Mitchell at

Buy Tickets


Conference Packs

  • Lower Level
    • $62.50 per seat (nine OVC home games)
  • Upper Level
    • $52.50 per seat (nine OVC home games)
  • General Admission
    • $45.00 per seat (nine OVC home games)

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Previous articleGateway Chamber Orchestra shows creative brilliance with “The Nutcracker”
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online