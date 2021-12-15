APSU Athletics announces Basketball Conference Pack

Clarksville, TN – Don’t miss any Ohio Valley Conference basketball action inside the Winfield Dunn Center this season as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Ticket Office announces a “Conference Pack” for both APSU men’s and women’s basketball.

The Conference Pack includes admission to all nine home OVC games for either men’s or women’s basketball. Govs fans have the option of purchasing up to four tickets per conference game with the general admission Conference Pack starting as low as $45.00 per seat.

Govs fans can also purchase a Conference Pack for lower-level and upper-level seating. Be a part of the Govs final season in the OVC by purchasing the Conference Pack online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets, by phone at 931.221.PEAY (7239) or email Johnny Mitchell at *protected email*

Conference Packs

Lower Level $62.50 per seat (nine OVC home games)

Upper Level $52.50 per seat (nine OVC home games)

General Admission $45.00 per seat (nine OVC home games)



