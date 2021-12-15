Tennessee Gas Prices drop Four Cents

Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices declined another four cents since last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.03 which is 12 cents cheaper than one month ago and $1.11 more than one year ago.

“Gas prices tend to fall a bit this time of year due to the shorter days and less robust demand,” said Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “And this trend was assisted by the recent steep drop in oil prices due to fears over the omicron variant. But the variant’s impact on pricing appears to be fading, so it remains to be seen if oil prices stabilize or move higher.”

Quick Facts

54% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.78 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.35 for regular unleaded

National Gas Prices

Pump prices continue their slow seasonal descent, despite a slight rebound in oil prices due to waning fears of a global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant. The national average for a gallon of gas fell two cents on the week to $3.33.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by nearly 4 million bbl to 219,304 million bbl last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand was relatively flat, creeping upwards from 8.8 million b/d to 8.9 million b/d. The slight increase in demand was countered by crude prices in the low $70.00s bbl.

Today’s national average of $3.33 is eight cents less than a month ago and $1.17 more than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last week’s formal trading session, WTI increased 73 cents to settle at $71.67. Crude prices increased slightly after EIA’s weekly report showed that total domestic crude inventories decreased by 200,000 bbl to 432.9 million bbl. The current storage level is approximately 14 percent lower than last year’s storage level at this time, which is helping to keep crude prices elevated.

Additionally, prices rebounded last week as optimism increased that the omicron variant of the COVID-19 Coronavirus virus will not have as large an impact on global energy demand as initially feared. For this week, continued optimism could help crude prices continue to rise.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($3.09), Morristown ($3.09), Jackson ($3.07)

metro markets – Memphis ($3.09), Morristown ($3.09), Jackson ($3.07) Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($2.93), Cleveland ($2.94), Chattanooga ($2.99)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)