Austin Peay State University Football adds Twelve Players on Early Signing Period’s opening day

Clarksville, TN – Needing to find key pieces on the offensive line and its defensive unit, Austin Peay State University (APSU) head coach Scotty Walden and the Governors’ coaching staff made a splash with a dozen signees during the first day of the early signing period, Wednesday.

The Governors’ defensive backfield also got plenty of attention in the December window with four defensive backs added. Ja’shon Baker (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College) is the lone junior college transfer in the quartet as Austin Peay added prep standouts Mike Evans (Saint Petersburg, Florida), Jaden Lyles (Hendersonville), and Tra Stover (Decatur, Alabama).

Austin Peay also added depth at wide receiver with prep products Jahlani Biddersingh (Charlotte, North Carolina) and Kenny Odom (Savannah, Georgia) set to join the team. Also joining the offensive group are quarterback Skyler Locklear (Clayton, North Carolina) and running back Xavier Preston (Akron, Ohio), who is a three-star rated running back by 247Sports.com.

The Governor’s defensive line also picked up a key addition with junior college transfer Ken’Terious Owens from Mississippi Delta Community College.

The 12-man group announced Wednesday includes four transfers and eight high school signees. The four transfers – Baker, Owens, Parsons, and Wright – along with prep signees Biddersingh and Evans will join Austin Peay State University for the spring semester and take part in Walden’s first spring practice as the Governors head coach.

The December signing period continues through Friday. Austin Peay State University then turns its attention toward the February regular-signing period, which opens February 2nd.

December 2021 Signing Class