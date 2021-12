Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Building and Codes Department will be temporarily closed to the public for internal administrative purposes between 7:30am-10:00am, Friday, December 17th, 2021. The department will resume operations to the public at 10:00am that same day.

The mission of the Building and Codes Department is to ensure public health and safety in construction and property by enforcing local, state, and federal codes and zoning ordinances to facilitate and ensure quality construction, orderly development, and a high standard of living for our citizens.

