Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department seeks Filmmakers for Clarksville Film Festival

Clarksville, TN – Do you dream of being a Hollywood director? Do you have a talent for cinematography? The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is looking for you and your team to compete in the Clarksville Film Festival, sponsored by CDE Lightband.

“The Clarksville Film Festival has endured two years of modifications due to the pandemic,” said Tiffany Perkins, Event Planning Specialist for Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “But, we’re excited to bring it back once again and showcase local filmmakers.”

Team registration is $20.00 and is now open through February 21st, 2022. Participants in the event must be at least 14 years old. All registered teams will attend a mandatory meeting at 6:00pm on Friday, February 25th at Freedom Point. Immediately following the meeting, the 52-hour contest will begin.

The public screening of films created during the contest will take place at 2:00pm on Saturday, March 12th at the Roxy Regional Theatre. The screening event is open to all ages. Tickets are $7.00 per person and can be purchased on-site or online at clarksvilleparksrec.com. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top filmmakers at the screening.

To register for the contest or purchase a ticket for the screening visit www.ClarksvilleParksRec.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.