Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation donates $3,000 to Manna Cafe Ministries

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries has received $3,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local neighbors in their time of need. Manna Café Ministries will use the gift to help purchase and provide food for impoverished families around the community of Clarksville by distributing food boxes.

“We are very grateful for our food providers like Food Lion. Their contributions go a long way to help us meet the needs in our community” said Kenny York.

Manna Café Ministries distributes food boxes three days a week. The boxes include everything from bread and meat to fresh produce and dry goods. Manna Café Ministries distributes on average 2 million pounds of food each year, which meets the needs of approximately 2,150 people a month. The mission of the organization is to serve the people in need in Clarksville and Montgomery County through a soup kitchen on wheels, food box distribution, education in nutrition, and other vital resources.

Propelled chiefly by volunteers, Manna Café Ministries strives to restore hope, dignity, self-reliance, community, and the love of God through Jesus Christ. They believe that it is God’s will that “the poor will eat and be [abundantly] satisfied” (Ps. 22:26).

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across our 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $14 million in grants.

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C.

The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates.

For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it erves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize.

For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers