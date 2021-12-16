Montgomery County announces Dotsonville, Salem Communities receive New ISO Rating

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Service submitted the necessary information to the Insurance Services Office (ISO) Inc. in 2020 to include two new sub-stations in the Dotsonville Community and the Salem Community.
The submission is a request to lower the protection class rating from 10 to six for residences located within five miles of the new sub-stations.
ISO Protection Class Ratings are part of determining insurance premiums for residents. The lower the rating, the lower the insurance premium.
The protection class rating was lowered to a six for residents who meet the proximity requirements, effective December 1st, 2021. The Dotsonville sub-station is located at 2340 Dotsonville Road, Clarksville, TN 37042, and the Salem sub-station is located at 2320 Seven Mile Ferry Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Residents who live within five miles of these sub-stations should contact their insurance carrier to see if they are eligible for a reduction in their premium.