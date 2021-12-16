Montgomery County announces Dotsonville, Salem Communities receive New ISO Rating

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Service submitted the necessary information to the Insurance Services Office (ISO) Inc. in 2020 to include two new sub-stations in the Dotsonville Community and the Salem Community.

The submission is a request to lower the protection class rating from 10 to six for residences located within five miles of the new sub-stations.

ISO Protection Class Ratings are part of determining insurance premiums for residents. The lower the rating, the lower the insurance premium.

Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Chief, Ed Baggett, stated “Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Service strives to reduce response times. These new sub-stations are strategically placed to help in that endeavor.”

The protection class rating was lowered to a six for residents who meet the proximity requirements, effective December 1st, 2021. The Dotsonville sub-station is located at 2340 Dotsonville Road, Clarksville, TN 37042, and the Salem sub-station is located at 2320 Seven Mile Ferry Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Residents who live within five miles of these sub-stations should contact their insurance carrier to see if they are eligible for a reduction in their premium.