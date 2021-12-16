Planters Bank Presents… Frank Capra’s “It’s A Wonderful Life” at Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday

Clarksville, TN – You experienced the Roxy Regional Theatre’s live theatrical production of “It’s A Wonderful Life:: The Musical” … now watch the 1946 film that inspired it! For our final film of 2021, Planters Bank Presents… Frank Capra’s “It’s A Wonderful Life” at the Roxy this Saturday, December 18th, 2021 at 8:00pm.
With the endearing message that “no one is a failure who has friends,” Frank Capra’s heartwarming masterpiece continues to endure, and after 75 years this beloved film still remains as powerful and moving as the day it was made.
Rating: PG / Running time: 129 minutes / Release year: 1946 / Director: Frank Capra / Cast: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore
Health and Safety Precautions
Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.
About the Roxy Regional Theatre
The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.
