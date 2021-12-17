58.2 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball heads to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Basketball Readies for In-State Battle with Vanderbilt. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay (4-5 | 0-0 OVC) at Vanderbilt (5-4 | 0-0 SEC)
Saturday, December 18th, 2021 | 1:30pm CT
Nashville, TN | Memorial Gymnasium

APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TN – For the 20th time in program history and the fifth time since 2010, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team heads to the Music City for a showdown with in-state foe Vanderbilt on Saturday, December 18th.

The tip-off is set for 1:30pm CT inside Memorial Gymnasium


Series History

Series Record vs. Vanderbilt: Austin Peay trails 2-17
Last Meeting: November 20th, 2019 | Nashville, TN | Austin Peay 72, Vanderbilt 90

Watch Live

SEC Network (Richard Cross – PBP, Joe Kleine – Color)

About the Austin Peay Men’s Basketball Team

Austin Peay State University enters Saturday’s contest with an overall record of 4-5 and is coming off back-to-back losses in the Sunshine State against North Florida and South Florida. On the season the APSU Govs are scoring 71.2 points per game and shooting 45 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from long distance.

Music City Mayhem

The Govs seek their first win over Vanderbilt since 1939. To kick-off the 1939-40 campaign, the Govs defeated the Commodores in Clarksville, 40-28.

SEC Takeover

APSU seeks its first victory over a Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponent since defeating in-state foe Tennessee, 74-70 back on December 10th, 2011.

Keeping Things In -State

Since the start of the 2002-03 season, the Govs have a 25-36 non-conference record against opponents from the state of Tennessee. APSU is 2-0 this season against teams from Tennessee, defeating UT Southern and Milligan.


Hometown Man Leading The Way

APSU Men's Basketball - Tariq Silver. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Redshirt senior and Clarksville native Tariq Silver leads the Govs and ranks ninth in the OVC at 14.1 points per game. Silver has registered seven straight double-digit scoring performances and ranks second in the OVC with 3.1 three’s made per game.

Hot Shooting Govs

Austin Peay State University is one of three teams in the OVC to rank in the top five in the conference in field goal percentage, three-point field goal percentage, and free-throw percentage.

Crashing The Boards

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett ranks third in the OVC with 7.3 rebounds per game. The Orange, NJAPSU Men's Basketball - Elijah Hutchins-Everett. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information) native also ranks fourth in the OVC with 2.7 offensive rebounds per game.

Main Man Off The Bench

Senior Corbin Merritt has been the go-to guy off the bench for the APSU Govs, averaging 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in the past four games.

Tickets

Season tickets for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Saturday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team is back at home on Wednesday, December 22nd for their non-conference finale against the Hilltoppers of  Western Kentucky. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm CT inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

Follow The Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
