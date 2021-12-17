Clarksville Police report Theft, Fraud at Sango Square Publix

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Theft and Fraud that started at Publix Supermarket at Sango Square, 920-TN76, on December 13th at approximately 12:30pm.

The four (4) individuals entered the supermarket and pretended to shop while looking for a potential victim. They spotted an elderly female with her purse in the child seat area of the cart, her purse was open and her wallet was visible.

One of the suspects, (female), distracted the victim by asking her questions and directing the victim’s attention away from her cart/purse. One of the male suspects went over and in front of several people, quickly reached in, and grabbed the victim’s wallet, the two other suspects acted as a lookout and almost had the victim surrounded when the theft occurred.

They exited the supermarket and immediately went to the Sango Walmart and purchased gift cards with the victim’s credit cards. It appears they were in a dark-colored SUV (possibly a GMC) and had some sort of COVID-19 / face-masks to conceal their identity.

After reviewing the video from Publix, it appears this group is very organized and this is not an isolated incident, it is more than likely not the first time they have stolen a victim’s wallet and used their cards to purchase gift cards.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public to look at these photos and see if they recognize anything from these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Kurtich, 931.648.0656, ext. 5556.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.