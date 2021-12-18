7 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball loses to #3 Stanford at Thompson-Boling Arena, 74-63

Knoxville, TN – In a high-energy battle, the No. 7/9 Tennessee women’s basketball team fell to No. 3/3 Stanford, 74-63, Saturday evening in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols (9-1) went on a season-high 17-0 run starting in the waning moments of the second quarter and ending with 2:31 left in the third. After trailing by 20, the run brought the Big Orange back to within a three-point margin in the third. Stanford’s offense, however, would not be held down, as the Cardinal hit 60 percent of their 3-pointers (three of five) in the fourth frame to secure the win.

Horston registered her fifth double-double of the season, recording 19 points and 12 rebounds. She added four steals and five assists. Alexus Dye also finished in double figures with 14, and she notched eight boards.

While both teams finished under 35-percent shooting, it was the deep ball that gave both teams offensive energy and momentum. Stanford finished 9-of-25 (36.0 percent), while the Lady Vols were 7-of-16 (43.8 percent).

Stanford (8-2) was propelled by Haley Jones, who scored 18 points and was 12-of-12 from the free- throw line. She added 19 rebounds, 16 on the defensive glass.

It was a back-and-forth first quarter, with Stanford taking a 17-13 lead off eight late points from Lexie Hull. Horston supplied the energy for Tennessee in the first period, pulling down five boards and adding four points. Puckett drilled a three and a pair of free throws to lead the team in scoring during the quarter with five.

Stanford controlled the second quarter, taking a 43-26 lead into the halftime break. Brooklynn Miles gave UT a needed spark, drilling a 3-pointer on Tennessee’s last possession to jolt energy into the Big Orange side at the break.

The Lady Vols came out of the locker room with a ferocious counter punch, holding the Cardinal scoreless for the first seven and a half minutes of the second half. Tennessee zipped to a 14-0 run in the quarter and 17-0 total (including the last three points of the first half), carding its longest run of the 2021-22 season. Dye sank eight of the Lady Vol points during that run. Defensive prowess helped Tennessee back into the game, as the Lady Vols forced eight turnovers and had six steals in the quarter. Stanford finished the frame with a six-point, 52-46 lead, courtesy of a 3-pointer from Hannah Jump as time expired in the period.

Stanford’s fourth-quarter offense was jolted by the deep ball, with three of five Cardinal field goals coming from beyond the arc. Stanford also drained 9-of-10 from the charity stripe in the fourth. Horston paced the Big Orange offense in the final period with 10 points.

Brink In Check

Coming into the contest, Cameron Brink was the leading scorer for the Cardinal, averaging 15.3 ppg. The Lady Vols held her to four points on the night before she exited early with five fouls.



Puck3tt Gets Buck3ts

Freshman Sara Puckett has logged 10 or more points in four of the last five contests. She has hit a trey in eight of 10 games this season and recorded a career-best two threes against Stanford.



Hot-Hand Horston

Horston led Tennessee in scoring and rebounding against SU with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Against ranked opponents this season, she is averaging 23.7 ppg. and 12.0 rbg.



Double-Double Streak

Jordan Horston carded her fifth double-double of the season against Stanford. At least one Lady Vol has managed a double-double in every game this season for a total of 12 on the year.

Next Up For UT Lady Vols Basketball

The Tennessee women’s basketball team will be back in action Monday night, as they look for their 10th win of the season. They host East Tennessee State at Thompson-Boling Arena. The tip-off is at 5:30pm CT. The game will be streamed on SECN+, and fans can get tickets for the contest on AllVols.com.