Saturday, December 18, 2021
American Red Cross releases Tornado Response Update, Week One

News Staff
American Red Cross volunteer Connie Hopper comforts families as rescue and recovery continues in Cypress Point, Lake County, Tennessee. (John Brown, American Red Cross)
American Red CrossNashville, TN – When disaster strikes, the American Red Cross is there. On Saturday, December 11th, 2021, Tennessee experienced strong thunderstorms that were part of a four-state tornado event leaving destruction behind.

More than 450 trained American Red Cross volunteers and staff from all over the country are helping on the ground and virtually in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri, focused on providing shelter, meals, comfort, and support in the face of the deadliest tornado outbreak in a decade.


Response in Tennessee

As of December 17th, the Red Cross provided the following services across the state of Tennessee:

  • In Tennessee, 439 homes are listed as having either major damage or completely destroyed.
  • Served more than 3,932 meals and snacks
  • Distributed almost 4,938 relief items
  • Made about 192 individual care contacts to support physical, mental health and spiritual needs of those affected
  • Supported by 123 on the ground and virtual American Red Cross volunteers

For information on the Tennessee disaster response, or to find out how you can help following a disaster, go to RedCross.org/Tennessee.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org/tennessee or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN.

