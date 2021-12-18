American Red Cross Response to Multi-State Tornado Outbreak

Nashville, TN – When disaster strikes, the American Red Cross is there. Saturday, December 11th, 2021 Tennessee experienced strong thunderstorms that were part of a four-state tornado event lasting almost 14 hours.

More than 450 trained American Red Cross volunteers and staff from all over the country are helping on the ground and virtually in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri, focused on providing shelter, meals, comfort, and support in the face of the deadliest tornado outbreak in a decade.

Some two dozen emergency response vehicles are moving through the affected areas where possible. We are working around the clock to help those in need, as quickly as possible.

This map shows the damage from the storms’ path that resulted from as many as 23 tornadoes and damaging winds across 18 counties in Tennessee. The towns of Samburg, Dresden, Kenton, and Kingston Springs have seen significant impacts.

Response in Tennessee

As of December 16th, the Red Cross provided the following services across the state of Tennessee:

Damage assessment is completed by trained disaster volunteers. Of 1,253 homes (including apartments/mobile homes) impacted in Tennessee, 174 are listed as destroyed, 249 with major damage (presently unlivable), 312 have minor damage, and 442 are listed as affected (cosmetic damage or damage to non-living areas like sheds, garages, etc.)

Served more than 3,370 meals and snacks

Distributed almost 1,100 relief items

Made about 118 individual care contacts to support the physical, mental health, and spiritual needs of those affected

Supported by 105 on the ground and virtual American Red Cross volunteers

For information on the Tennessee disaster response, or to find out how you can help following a disaster, go to RedCross.org/Tennessee.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org/tennessee or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN.