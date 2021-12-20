Marsha Blackburn Report: Securing Major Wins For Tennessee Service Members

Washington, D.C. – Tennesseans cannot afford Washington’s reckless taxing and spending spree. President Joe Biden’s socialist economic agenda has resulted in decades-high inflation, and still, the White House has refused to slow their spending.

That’s why I voted against raising the debt ceiling and introduced the Stop The Inflationary Spending Spree Act to force the Senate to work on bipartisan solutions instead of forcing through increased spending that will hurt our economy.

Blackburn Secures Major Wins For Tennessee Service Members



Supporting our men and women in uniform is a top priority in the Volunteer State. The passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this week is a major victory for our service members and their families and the many Tennessee-based scientists and engineers who maintain and improve our national defense capabilities.

The work to support our service members is never over, but the passage of this legislation is a critical step to giving our men and women in uniform the resources they need to fight and win.

Defending Healthcare For Tennesseans



The Joe Biden administration’s policies are driven by top-down federal government overreach, and their approach to Medicaid comes from the same playbook.

Their Medicaid policies will result in less flexibility for states like Tennessee to care for the most vulnerable populations including the poor and people with disabilities. That’s why I joined legislation to support state-driven solutions for healthcare.

Completing My Annual 95 County Tour

This week wraps up my tour of all 95 Tennessee counties! Local leaders, business owners, farmers, and families keep the Volunteer State running. During my virtual and in-person meetings with these Tennesseans, we brought to light the issues that matter most.

News You Can Use

Following the loss of life and livelihood during this month’s terrible storms, I led Senator Hagerty, Representative Kustoff, Representative Green, and Representative Cooper on a letter urging President Joe Biden to approve Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s emergency declaration, and get resources to our communities.

Marsha’s Roundup

Americans are facing the highest inflation rates since 1982 because of Joe Biden’s radical agenda.

Biden’s Build Back Broke agenda will add $3 trillion to the national debt. That’s a fact, and Joe Biden and Jen Psaki are lying to you if they say otherwise.

Inflation is at a 40-year high, and Joe Biden is attempting to force through even more spending.

We would not need a Child Tax Credit if Biden’s Build Back Broke plan didn’t increase the cost of having a child.

Washington radicals want to take total control over your children, their education, your small business, and your bank account. It’s their socialist agenda, 24/7, daylight to dark, cradle to grave.

