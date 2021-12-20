Tennessee announces What’s New in Tourism for 2022

Nashville, TN – Discover new attractions, restaurants, distilleries, hotels, exhibits, milestone anniversaries, renovations, and unique experiences across Tennessee.

Whether it’s music, food, scenic beauty, family memories, road trips or hidden gems, find your travel inspiration.

Statewide

NEW WAY TO EXPLORE THE TENNESSEE MUSIC PATHWAYS

A new digital passport available online through October 18th, 2022 encourages music lovers to visit nearly two dozen iconic music destinations in Ken Burns’ PBS documentary “Country Music” with a chance to win exclusive prizes.

Baxter

DELMONACO WINERY BISTRO

Enjoy tapas and desserts while sipping wine at the new bistro from the DelMonaco Winery & Vineyard.

THREAD AND BRISTLE BOUTIQUE

Thread and Bristle Boutique features a blend of handpicked antiques, apparel, home décor and gifts.

Bell Buckle

RUSS FAXON SCULPTURE STUDIO AND FINE ART GALLERY

Renowned sculptor and Bell Buckle resident Russ Faxon will open the Russ Faxon Sculpture Studio and Fine Art Gallery with creations ranging from bronze figures, table models and sculptures.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Enjoy the charming town of Historic Bell Buckle at a new Summer Concert Series May 28-Aug. 27. Details and line-ups will be announced early 2022.

Benton

OCOEE RIVERSIDE FARM

Opening March 2022, guests can book a stay in the loft of the new Exotics Barn, offering camel rides, petting zoo, custom parties including unicorn, pony, and cowboy themes.

Bristol

FOOD CITY DIRT RACE AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Don’t miss the thrills as stars of the NASCAR Cup series descend on Bristol Motor Speedway April 17th, 2022 for the Food City Dirt Race, another historic moment for the Last Great Colosseum.

PINS & FRIENDS DUCKPIN BOWLING

Located in the heart of Bristol’s historic downtown district, the venue will feature multiple duckpin bowling lanes, a restaurant, vintage arcade games and more.

WALK-ON’S SPORTS BISTREAUX

The Louisiana-based restaurant offers a family-friendly, game-day atmosphere with more than 70 TVs, made-from-scratch Cajun cuisine like crawfish etouffee, gumbo, and local beers on tap. Savor the Krispy Kreme doughnut bread.

Brownsville

ROCKIN’ ROLL HATCHIE TRAILS

Coming Spring 2022, a 4.5-mile natural dirt trail system designed for mountain biking, hiking or running located along Sugar Creek, a stream within the Scenic Hatchie River watershed. The trail highlights the music heritage with trails and features named for icons such as Tina Turner and Sleepy John Estes.

Carthage

THE HOTEL WALTON

This gem is in the heart of historic Carthage, Tennessee. The second-floor rooms surround you with history and simplicity but with modern conveniences like ensuite bathrooms, flat screen TV’s and Wi-Fi.

ROCKABILLY COFFEE

Located on the historic square of Carthage, the shop offers hand crafted coffees, teas, frappes and homemade pastries.

THE ROGUE AND RAVEN

This local game store features board, fantasy storytelling and trading card games and hosts special events throughout the year.

Chattanooga

SONGBIRDS FOUNDATION

Celebrate guitars, music, and much more at Songbirds Foundation through new exhibits, educational programming, enriching events, and live music.

Clarksville

F&M BANK ARENA

Projected to open December 2022, F&M Bank Arena will be a 6,000-seat multi-purpose arena and home court for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Governors, as well as a facility for the Nashville Predator’s hockey camps.

SHELBY TRIO RESTAURANT

The Shelby Trio Restaurant is an 18,000 square-foot dining space home to three levels of cars, dining and cuisine. Joe’s Garage on the first floor will be a family fun eatery and bar with classic cars on display. Gatte Tratoria will offer a more upscale venue with an Italian theme. The Skyline 500 Bar will bring Clarksville’s first rooftop bar to life as it overlooks the Cumberland River.

U.S. COLORED TROOPS MONUMENT

Set to be unveiled in June 2022, this new addition to Fort Defiance Civil War Park will pay homage to the 20,000-plus black Tennesseans of the United States Colored Troops.

Cleveland

HOT SLAW AND ART Y’ALL

An art festival with a unique culinary twist. Cleveland, Tenn. is famous for hot slaw and it’s great on everything. Come to the historic downtown April 9th, appreciate local artists and enjoy the delicious and unique condiment concoction.

Columbia

FORK OF THE SOUTH

Fork of the South is a general store curated to bring special items that make the perfect gifts. It also has waffles, a milkshake bar, and recipes made from scratch with love.

LIME & LOAF

Lime & Loaf is a chef-curated pop-up-style kitchenarium located inside Smith & York Co. Lime & Loaf offers practical and high-quality items for cooking and baking, and monthly cooking demonstrations by reservation.

MOUNTAIN ASH HOME

Mountain Ash Home specializes in custom-made household decor and gifts including wooden signs, rustic furniture, unique jewelry, and much more.

TIN COTTAGE

Tin Cottage is a locally-owned business founded in 1998. The shop features gifts and apparel. Find the shop in a new location in downtown Columbia and in the Franklin Square.

Cookeville

BLUE PIG

Located in the Historic WestSide Cultural District, Blue Pig is a fast-casual roadhouse offering wood-fired smoked meats. As part of the TN BBQ Trail, come see their newly renovated dining room and bar.

THE SILVER FERN

The Silver Fern is a new art gallery and handcrafted wellness space offering acupuncture, loose leaf tea bar and curated gifts.

WALNUT STREET MARKET

Enjoy seasonal events and live music while you shop at Walnut Street Market, a marketplace filled with fresh, locally grown food and products.

Counce

PICKWICK LANDING STATE PARK

Known for its picturesque view and water recreation that offers fishing, boating, swimming and a marina, Pickwick Landing State Park’s additions include widened traffic flow and new courtesy docks at the boat ramp.

Accommodations include The Lodge and restaurant, cabins and camping.

Crump

EARL’S GRILL

The small-town family-owned restaurant, formerly Earl’s Garage, serves up appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, wings, homemade dessert and specialties like Earl’s Chili, junkyard fries and beer bread.

Dayton

PB LODGE

PB Lodge on the shore of Chickamauga Lake is a home away from home for anglers and adventure seekers with premium beds, a private garage, complimentary Wi-Fi and in-room air fryer.

Ducktown

COPPERHILL BREWERY AT OCOEE

The area’s first solely female-owned brewery features a taproom, brewery with craft beer you’ll dig, food truck and a small event venue.

Franklin

FIRSTBANK AMPHITHEATER AT GRAYSTONE QUARRY

FirstBank Amphitheater is a world-class boutique amphitheater that seats 7,500, built into the ground at the former of a rock quarry, providing an amazing visual and acoustic experience for outdoor concerts.

“MARCH TO FREEDOM” USCT STATUE

A full-scale statue of a United States Colored Troops (USCT) soldier, titled “March to Freedom” is in the public square in downtown Franklin as part of the community-led Fuller Story Project. Tennessee native Joe F. Howard sculpted the statue that sits outside the historic courthouse steps where between 1863 and 1865, over 300 Williamson County men, most of whom were escaped slaves, joined the Union army.

SOUTHALL FARMS

The 325-acre Southall Farms, opening 2022, will be a luxurious getaway just minutes outside of downtown Franklin, featuring an Inn, private cabins, a world-class dining experience from products grown on the farm and a spa.

Gainesboro

ROARING RIVER DISTILLERY

Roaring River Distillery is an old-fashioned moonshine distillery with live music and a gift shop.

Gallatin

CRUSIN’ TIKIS NASHVILLE

Take in the beautiful sites of Old Hickory Lake and the surrounding area on board a private floating Tiki bar out of Gallatin Marina. Enjoy morning mimosas with a view or relax on a sunset cruise!

Gatlinburg

CRAZY MASON MILKSHAKE BAR

Filled with as much creativity as deliciousness, The Crazy Mason boasts desserts like waffles, sundaes, cheesecake, toaster pastries and cookies. Try the signature “Meet Me in the Mountains” filled with Gatlinburg themed treats such as a bear shaped graham crackers, MoonPies and Rice Krispies.

ELKMONT WINERY

Elkmont Winery infuses heritage, richness and flavors into their wine, like the Peach Cobbler Moscato. Enjoy free wine tastings while taking in the views of the Great Smoky Mountains.

TRAILS AT OBER GATLINBURG

This new feature at Ober Gatlinburg through Oct. 2022 features a 1.5-mile hike up beautiful Mount Harrison behind Tennessee’s only ski resort. Hikers will find hidden treasures including ponds, bridges, scenic photo opportunities and a wishing well.

Granville

CLOVER LAKE COTTAGE

Clover Lake Cottage on Cordell Hull Lake is the perfect spot to relax and unwind. Stay in a fully renovated 1910 cottage full of southern-chic charm, close to downtown Historic Granville and small-town shops.

WILDWOOD RESORT & MARINA

This true Tennessee treasure tucked away in the rolling hills an hour from Nashville offers lakeside lodging, first rate boating facilities, authentic dining, live music, a retreat center, fun activities and all-inclusive weekend packages.

Greeneville

NICKLE RIDGE WINERY

Sip and enjoy wine tastings, including selections like Moscato, a dry Malbec Rose, a sweet Malbec Rose and Sangiovese at Nickle Ridge Winery, which also offers charcuterie boards, soups and wine slushies.

Hendersonville

SEA SALT

Sea Salt, formerly located in the heart of Downtown Nashville, features a unique French twist on seafood dishes pulling inspiration from local ingredients found in Middle Tennessee and neighboring areas in a unique farm-to-table concept.

Johnson City

CRUMB BAKESHOP

Crumb Bakeshop offers handmade baked goods, from croissants and bear claws to bilays and challah breads. The always changing Sunday brunch menu the chance to try new pastry and menu items.

Juniper

Husband and wife duo Chef Mattie and Pastry Chef Celia McGhee’s new restaurant features dishes with southern Appalachian roots cooked over a wooden hearth.

TENNESSEE HILLS BREWSTILLERY

Tennessee Hills Brewstillery is the first of its kind in the state combining the best of both worlds. The brewstillery buys locally grown malts and aims to serve a 100% Tennessee made product from grain to glass.

Kingsport

CEDAR RIDGE HAMMOCK CAMPGROUND

Spend the night under the stars at Cedar Ridge Hammock Campground at Warriors’ Path State Park. Tennessee’s first hammock only campground allows up to 72 hammocks at five sites next to each other.

Knoxville

BREW BUS KNOXVILLE

Brew Bus Knoxville is a hop-on, hop-off brewery transportation service serving. With an active Brew Bus pass, guests are welcome to hop-on and hop-off the bus at any advertised weekly route stops.

EBONY & IVORY

Ebony & Ivory Brewing is Knoxville’s 23rd craft brewery opening spring 2022 in North Knoxville and the first with a Black co-owner. Their mission is to create a safe, comfortable, inclusive atmosphere where all can find common ground through their beer.

KNOXVILLE CYCLEBOATS

This social, active adventure is the perfect way to explore the Tennessee River, launching from Volunteer Landing Marina in downtown Knoxville. Parties can reserve the entire BYOB boat for up to 20 passengers. Cruises come with a captain and deckhand to make your experience first class.

MARRIOTT KNOXVILLE DOWNTOWN

Marriott Knoxville Downtown, opening Feb. 2022 features 302 guest rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, restaurant and bar, walk-up coffee bistro, valet and self-parking and event space.

WORLD’S FAIR 40th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

The 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair kicks off with international food and festive partners, technology and entertainment offerings, history walks, and family-fun activities with a culminating celebration on May 21st, 2022 in World’s Fair Park.

Lafayette

THE BARN ON CHURCH STREET

Authenticity meets affordability at The Barn on Church Street. Steeped in history, the 100-year-old lovingly renovated venue is the perfect place for a charming wedding or special event.

Lancing

LILLY PAD HOPYARD BREWERY/THE SAUCED FROG

Morgan Co’s first brewery also features an on-site food truck, The Sauced Frog, a new covered stage for live music and a heated and covered TV viewing building, with a new ice cream and waffle food truck in 2022.

Memphis

CANOPY BY HILTON

Located across from AutoZone Park, Canopy by Hilton in the heart of downtown Memphis offers a stylish stay within an easy walk of some of Memphis’ biggest attractions, including Beale Street, the Mississippi River, FedExForum and more.

ELVIS PRESLEY’S GRACELAND HONORS “THE KING OF ROCK ‘N’ ROLL”

2022 will mark the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing. To honor the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Graceland will launch a yearlong celebration of Elvis Presley’s music, movies and enduring legacy.

THE HYATT CENTRIC

The newest and only hotel on world famous Beale Street, The Hyatt Centric offers sweeping views of the Mississippi River, along with a rooftop bar to relax and unwind with cocktails and sunsets.

THE MEMPHIAN

In Midtown Memphis, The Memphian rises above the restaurants, shops, live music venues and theatres of Overton Square.

MEMPHIS ZOO’S AQUIFUR SPLASH PAD

Coming Spring 2022, The Memphis Zoo’s AquiFUR splash pad is the perfect spot to combat the heat with immersive, zero-depth water play area with slides, dump buckets, interactive water toys, and a special section for toddlers. The theme is Egyptian as a tribute to the beginning of the city.

Milan

FAST TRACK CAFÉ

The new restaurant serves up homestyle cooking including breakfast, plate lunches, homemade desserts like lemon ice box pie and favorites including bacon ranch potatoes, hush puppies and mac ‘n’ cheese.

RACHEL’S ATTIC

Support local at Rachel’s Attic and find Tennessee treasures like antiques, home décor, clothing and gifts from local vendors at 300 booths.

Montery

HELLO MARKET BLESSINGS

Shop local artwork, seasonal décor, apparel and more at Hello Market Blessings, three boutiques, and over 50 vendors under one roof. Shop local artwork, seasonal décor, apparel and more.

Murfreesboro

PAINTED TREE BOUTIQUES

An Etsy marketplace and Pinterest catalog come to life, Painted Tree Boutiques is a retail shopping experience specializing in gifts, home decor, and boutique clothing while also supporting local entrepreneurs.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE MUSEUM

The five-room space inside the courthouse displays artifacts and exhibits highlighting local history including the Trail of Tears, the Civil War, the Commonwealth Fund and the medical history of the early 20th century, and Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s visit and address at Middle Tennessee State College in 1951.

Nashville

COUNTRY FUSION

Learn how to line dance while getting a workout at Country Fusion. The fitness class designed for all levels, ages, men and women incorporates salsa, cha-cha, swing, merengue, belly dance and more. Instructors also lead line dance nights at community venues.

FOUR SEASONS

The five-star, full-service hotel will house more than 200 rooms, a world-class spa and private residences.

NASHVILLE SC STADIUM

The Nashville SC Stadium, the 30,000-set home for the Nashville’s Major League Soccer located at the city’s fairgrounds in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, will be Music City’s newest venue for MLS matches, live music and more, set to open in May.

SEC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The city’s Bridgestone Arena plays host to the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship March 2nd-6th, 2022.

TAILOR NASHVILLE’S NEW SPACE

Tailor Nashville, the award-winning, South Asian American dinner party style restaurant, finds a new home at the Taylor Place development in Germantown, which will offer a 2,000-square-foot space to welcome guests.

W HOTEL

W Nashville takes the stage in the heart of The Gulch with curated local tunes, garden-to-glass cocktails and communal spaces. Check in and choose from hotel rooms, suites, and look over the expansive WET Deck pool and bar lined with luxury cabanas, as well as two on-site restaurants and a morning jumpstart with Barista Parlor.

Pigeon Forge

APPALACHIAN AXE COMPANY

This family-friendly axe throwing includes blacklight axe throwing for all ages, a woodworking store and mobile axe throwing for events, parties, festivals and team-building events.

GUY FIERI’S DOWNTOWN FLAVORTOWN

In addition to a 300-plus seat restaurant showcasing Fieri’s famous culinary combinations, Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown includes a 14-lane Duck Pin bowling alley, state-of-the-art arcade, games, full-service tropical Tiki bar and photo opp in front of an iconic 1968 Chevy Camaro.

MY SMOKY CABIN RENTAL YURTS

Guests will enjoy a stargazing roof to relax under the stars along with the all the comforts of a

luxury stay in these cabin-themed yurts.

TOY BOX MINI GOLF

Let your inner child run free and immerse yourself in a giant 18-hole toy-themed mini golf course where giant toys present course obstacles.

Rugby

IRISH ROAD BOWLING TOURNAMENT

Mark your calendar and join in the fun at the Irish Road Bowling Tournament in Historic Rugby on March 19th, 2022, an Irish sport in which competitors take the fewest throws to propel a metal ball along a course.

Savannah

SAVANNAH SPORTSPLEX

Savannah Sportsplex, anticipated to open Fall 2022, consists of 68.5 acres. Phase one consists of 4 soccer fields, a concessions building, a maintenance building, and a pavilion.

Sevierville

BUC-EE’S

The world’s largest Buc-ee’s is set to open in December 2022. The mega-convenience store will be 74,000 square feet with 120 gas pumps and what are billed as the “world’s cleanest restrooms.”

SKYLAND RANCH

Set to open April 2022, SkyLand Ranch will transport guests via a scenic chairlift to the top of SkyLand Ranch, where hours of fun await, including a mountain coaster, suspended bridge, canopy walks, and a variety of miniature animals like cows and donkeys, which are all rescues.

SOAKY MOUNTAIN WATERPARK’S NEW ADDITIONS

Soaky Mountain Waterpark will add a first-of-its-kind dueling water coaster. “The Edge” spans two football fields in length, fusing together WhiteWater’s Master Blaster water coaster with the iconic Boomerango. A 70-foot tower will be home to the new slides with double tubes side by side, each in their own assigned lane.

Shiloh

SHILOH NATIONAL MILITARY PARK RENOVATIONS

Shiloh Battlefield Visitor Center will renovate the museum and visitor center staring in April 2022, following the 160th anniversary weekend in early April.

Smithville

HARVESTER EVENT CENTRE

The Harvester Event Centre in historic downtown combines rustic charm with a modern twist. The 4,000 square foot venue, formerly an International Harvester Tractor Dealership built in 1948, now features a live music stage and two bars.

Smyrna

RED BICYCLE IN THE SMYRNA DEPOT DISTRICT

Founded on core family values and making a positive impact in the communities they serve, Red Bicycle features carefully selected and roasted beans and delicious food that is sure to fuel your day.

Townsend

COMPANY DISTILLING

Former Jack Daniel master distiller will open the first Company Distilling location, a 4,000-square-foot tasting room and restaurant in Townsend.

The 13-acre property features a tasting room, running, biking, and mountain trails. A mixed-use, family-friendly facility in Springbrook Farm in Alcoa is planned for 2023.

VEE HOLLOW MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAILS

Over 13 miles of trails await ranging from green, blue and black skill levels at Vee Hollow Mountain Bike Trails in the Peaceful Side of the Smokies.

Union City

DISCOVERY PARK OF AMERICA’S STEAMPUNK EXHIBIT

“Discover Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure,” coming to Discovery Park of America August 12th, 2022-January 8th, 2023, focuses on creative problem-solving using functional art sculptures modeled after famous historical figures.

Wartburg

MOCO BREWING PROJECT

This veteran-owned and family-friendly brewery features local and national live music, regional food trucks and also serves hot chocolate and coffee. MoCo partners with local businesses and artists to bring activities downtown including Pints & Paints, Foams and Facials and parties for kids.

