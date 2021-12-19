U.S. Postal Service lists Nine Things NOT To Do This Holiday Season

Washington, D.C. – Keeping your mail secure is always a priority for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, but during the holidays it’s even more important to keep your mail safe and your holidays happy.

Criminals, however, are looking for ways to ruin this joyful time.

Here are some things you can do to delight the bad guys and have yourself an unhappy holiday:

1. Send Cash. Cash is untraceable and easy to steal, creating a nice payday for thieves.

2. Cause a Fire. Batteries, especially lithium batteries, can cause a fire or explosion in the mail.

3. Turn a Blind Eye. If you see something suspicious, say something. Call the police to report someone following your carrier or stealing mail.

4. Let Your Mail Pile Up. A visible pile of mail sitting in your mailbox or on your front porch is an invitation to thieves. If you aren’t going to be home, go to usps.com to sign up for the USPS Hold Mail® service or customize your delivery.

5. Ignore Your Doors. If you aren’t watching and monitoring your doors, you can be sure the thieves are. If you have a home security camera system, make sure it’s aimed at your front door and mailbox.

6. Get Scammed. Fraud is always a problem, but during the holidays fraudsters take advantage of your giving spirit. Check out any charity before you give.

7. Click the Link. Scammers send bogus delivery emails or texts trying to get your information. Don’t fall for it.

8. Allow Crime to Happen. If you are a victim of a mail crime, report it. Call 877.876.2455 or go to www.uspis.gov/report.

9. Get Arrested. Sending fireworks through the mail is illegal and could lead to arrest and federal penalties.

For more great tips and information, visit the USPS website: www.uspis.gov.