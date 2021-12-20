APSU Men’s Basketball’s Wednesday game against Western Kentucky Postponed to 2022-23

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball game against Western Kentucky, originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 has been postponed to next season, after discussions with administration from Western Kentucky. Wednesday’s postponement is not a result of COVID-19 or medical issues within the APSU program.

Austin Peay State University and Western Kentucky will restructure the two games on their contract. APSU hosts WKU at the Winfield Dunn Center during the 2022-23 season. The following season the Govs will travel to Bowling Green to square off with Hilltoppers.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s contest can redeem their ticket for a future Austin Peay State University men’s basketball home game. Following the holiday break, the APSU Govs kick off their final season in the Ohio Valley Conference with a home game on Thursday, December 30th against UT Martin.

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook