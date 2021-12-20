APSU Student-Athletes continue Record-Breaking string with 3.35 GPA in Fall

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s student-athletes continued their recent string of success in the classroom, with the department announcing its 320 APSU athletes combined to post a department-record 3.351 grade-point average during the recently completed fall semester.
It is the ninth consecutive semester the APSU athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better and the 12th time in department history. In addition, all 15 APSU varsity programs recorded at least a 3.0 GPA for the fourth consecutive semester.
Austin Peay State University’s football team secured a program-record 3.175 GPA during the semester, their fifth-straight semester with at least a 3.0 GPA, breaking their own record each semester. Four teams finished with a team GPA of 3.5 or better: women’s golf (a department-leading 3.783 GPA), women’s soccer (3.571), men’s tennis (3.689), and women’s tennis (3.583).
More than 75 percent of the department’s 320 student-athletes received academic recognition during the fall semester, with 121 named to the APSU Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and 126 eligible to earn recognition on the Austin Peay Dean’s List, which will be announced later.
A complete listing of the Fall 2021 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the Austin Peay Dean’s List also are noted.
Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. To earn recognition student-athletes must be enrolled full time and achieve at least a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester.
Academic Highlights From The Fall Semester
- 65 Govs student-athletes – one-fifth of all student-athletes – posted a 4.0 GPA.
- The women’s basketball (14 student-athletes) and women’s golf (8) teams were the only teams to see each of their student-athletes earn academic recognition during the fall.
- The current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): men’s cross country (6), women’s cross country (7), women’s soccer (17), volleyball (17), men’s basketball (5), women’s basketball (7), baseball (11), football (5), men’s golf (11), women’s golf (17), track & field (7), softball (13), men’s tennis (17), women’s tennis (17), beach volleyball (8).
Fall 2021 Austin Peay Athletics Academic Honor Roll
All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the fall. Any student-athlete listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA).
Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.
The following list is based on grades reported to the athletics department by the APSU Office of the Registrar on December 17th, 2021.
BASEBALL (3.279 GPA)
Jack Alexander (DL)
Gino Avros (DL)
Nathan Barksdale
Jonah Beamon (DL)
John Bolton
Harrison Brown
Luke Brown (DL)
Reid Brown (DL)
Austin Carder
Tyler Cotto
Ty DeLancey
Tyler Delong (DL)
Danny Doheny (DL)
TJ Foreman
Garrison Goins
Harley Gollert (DL)
Matt Joslin (DL)
Peyton Jula
David Kennicott
Sebastian Martinez (DL)
Drew McIllwain
Kaden Miner (DL)
Kyle Nunn
Cristian Otero
Zach Pearson
Michael Robinson
Garrett Sims (DL)
Jacob Weaver (DL)
Nick Wellman (DL)
Zach Wyatt (DL)
MEN’S BASKETBALL (3.333)
Codey Bates (DL)
Drew Calderon (DL)
Chandler Clements (DL)
Assane Diouf
Elijah Hutchins-Everett
Carlos Paez (DL)
DJ Peavy (DL)
Noel Scott
Tariq Silver
Caleb Stone-Carrawell (DL)
Jalen Ware
Alec Woodard
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (3.472)
D’Shara Booker
Lyric Cole (DL)
Nina De Leon Negron (DL)
Liz Gibbs (DL)
Kaiden Glenn (DL)
Yamia Johnson
Kasey Kidwell
Shay-Lee Kirby (DL)
Maggie Knowles
Karle Pace
Ella Sawyer (DL)
Tameia Shaw
Lamiah Walker (DL)
Kemia Ward
BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.433)
Janvier Buggs +
Jaida Clark (DL) +
Erin Eisenhart +
Karli Graham +
Kaylah Jackson (DL) +
Maggie Keenan (DL) +
Jessica Lary (DL) +
Taylor McInerney (DL) +
Demi McInnis
Kelsey Mead (DL) +
Brooke Moore +
Mikayla Powell (DL) +
Tegan Seyring (DL) +
Caroline Waite (DL) +
Elizabeth Wheat +
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.408)
Jack Fitzgerald (DL)
Ryan Martin (DL)
Lennon Matthews (DL)
Stone Norris (DL)
Elliot Reed
Anthony Rivera (DL)
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.379)
Sydney Hartoin (DL) +
Lauren Lewis +
Molly Howard +
Sara Martin (DL) +
Mikaela Smith (DL) +
FOOTBALL (3.175)
Aaren Alexander
Terrell Allen
Sam Armstead
Jack Baker (DL)
Damion Barber
Garrett Bell (DL)
Eric Bentley
JD Broussard (DL)
Elijah Brown
Mylin Brown (DL)
Nick Carozza (DL)
Armond Carter Jr.
Jacob Caughell (DL)
Joshua DeCambre
Cedarius Doss (DL)
CJ Evans Jr. (DL)
Demetries Ford
Tae Gayden (DL)
Daniel Green (DL)
Jackson Griner
Luke Hayes
Troy Henderson Jr.
Sam Howard
Rivers Hunt (DL)
Neyland Jean
Jake Johnson (DL)
Seth Johnson
Chandler Kirton (DL)
Sheldon Layman
Elijah Leaupepe (DL)
Brock Lomax
Kenneth Martin (DL)
Drae McCray (DL)
Jack McDonald
Colby McKee
Elon McKenzie
Eugene Minter Jr.
Si’les Modisett (DL)
KJ Murden
Conner Murphy
Ethan Myers (DL)
Kobe Nash (DL)
Isaiah Norman
Anietie Ntekop
Parrish Pacetti
Denver Parker
Koby Perry
Mikhail Prater
Luke Reed (DL)
DJ Render
Matt Rigney (DL)
Joshua Rudolph
Hunter Scholato
Tre Shackelford (DL)
Shamari Simmons
Darryl Sinclair II
Brennan Smith (DL)
Devin Smith
Luke Springer
Kwame Sutton (DL)
Brody Swafford (DL)
Ahmaad Tanner
Kam Thomas
Michael Treadwell
Maddux Trujillo (DL)
Jaheim Ward
Kam White
Hayden Whites (DL)
Alex Whitmore
William Wilcox
Harrison Wilkes (DL)
Antoine Williams
Brodie Williams (DL)
Bucky Williams (DL)
Tre Williams
Jariel Wilson (DL)
Christian Wingfield
Grant Wisdom
MEN’S GOLF (3.189)
Reece Britt (DL)
Payne Elkins
Jay Fox
Micah Knisley (DL)
Chase Korte
Teagan Miller (DL)
Jordan Rodriguez (DL)
Adam Van Raden
WOMEN’S GOLF (3.783)
Kaley Campbell (DL)
Riley Cooper
Shelby Darnell
Taylor Dedmen
Payton Elkins (DL)
Kady Foshaug (DL)
Maggie Glass (DL)
Erica Scutt (DL)
WOMEN’S SOCCER (3.571)
Katie Bahn (DL)
Alec Baumgardt (DL)
Rachel Bradberry (DL)
Tori Case (DL)
Brynn Connell
Emma Dalton (DL)
Sarai Faulkner (DL)
Heather Haskins (DL)
Clara Heistermann (DL)
Kaylee Kraft (DL)
Claire Larose
Avryn List
Delanie McKeon (DL)
Lindsey McMahon (DL)
Anna McPhie (DL)
Kirsten Monk
Abey Nottingham
Haley Patterson (DL)
Isabel Petre (DL)
Peyton Powell (DL)
Olivia Prock (DL)
Gybson Roth
Hadleigh Watson
Hannah Wilson (DL)
SOFTBALL (3.320)
Jordan Benefiel
Kylie Campbell (DL)
Alex Grubbs (DL)
Emily Harkleroad
Katie Keen
Ali King
Morgan McMahon
Samantha Miener (DL)
Harley Mullins
Brooke Pfefferle
Raylon Roach
Skylar Sheridan (DL)
Bailey Shorter
Riley Suits (DL)
Kendyl Weinzapfel (DL)
MEN’S TENNIS (3.689)
Oliver Andersson (DL)
Giovanni Becchis (DL)
Tom Bolton
Anton Damberg (DL)
Thiago Nogueira
Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (DL)
Frederic Schlossmann (DL)
Hogan Stoker (DL)
WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.583)
Yu-Hua Cheng
Jana Leder (DL)
Danielle Morris (DL)
Honoka Nakanishi (DL)
Martina Paladini-Jennings (DL)
Denise Torrealba (DL)
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD (3.338)
Shyanna Chapman
Kamille Dunbar
Sydney Hartoin (DL) +
Lauren Lewis +
Denia Hill-Tate
Jessica Hoban
Molly Howard +
Jewel Jennings
Allana Johnson
Tiyanna Johnson (DL)
Sara Martin (DL) +
Camaryn McClelland
Kenisha Phillips
Karlijn Schouten (DL)
Mikaela Smith (DL) +
Ashleigh Stephen (DL)
Jackie Verseman (DL)
Lennex Walker
Madi Wallace (DL)
Kyra Wilder
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (3.323)
Janvier Buggs +
Jaida Clark (DL) +
Erin Eisenhart +
Karli Graham +
Aysha Hood
Kaylah Jackson (DL) +
Maggie Keenan (DL) +
Jessica Lary (DL) +
Taylor McInerney (DL) +
Kelsey Mead (DL) +
Brooke Moore +
Mikayla Powell (DL) +
Tegan Seyring (DL) +
Caroline Waite (DL) +
Elizabeth Wheat +
CHEER
Ryan Abraham (DL)
Henry Anthony
Autumn Ashley
Savannah Ashley (DL)
Thomas Ashley
Abigael Bedwell
Machia Busalacchi (DL)
Ava Heinze
Allie Johnson (DL)
Olivia Lawson (DL)
Gabriella Lorenzo (DL)
Heath Marcom (DL)
Zoeigh Owens (DL)
Elijah Patrick
Treva Pinson
Courtlyn Richardson (DL)
Hansel Ruiz
Samantha Schultz
Tara Trigo
Benjamin Vallie
Cristina Vazquez (DL)
DANCE TEAM
Faith Collins
Alyssa Giacchino (DL)
Grace Henderson (DL)
Josie Leathers (DL)
Bayleigh Robinson (DL)
Lauren Terry (DL)
Destani Vaughan-Locklear (DL)
Lauren Young