Clarksville Police Department investigates Homicide on Ringgold Road

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, December 20th, 2021, at approximately 5:00pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 400 block of Ringgold Road.

When Clarksville Police officers entered the residence, they located a male and female with gunshot wounds. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene and the male was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Detectives with the CPD Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team responded to the scene and are actively investigating the shooting. CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until the next of kin notifications are made.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released at this time. Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Hughes, 931.648.0656, ext. 5684.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.