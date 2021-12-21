41.6 F
Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in finding Runawy Juvenile Jacob Valentine

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Jacob Valentine, (White/Male). Jacob was last seen around 10:10pm on December 18th. when he left her residence on Adkins Street.

He is 5’10”, approximately 147 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black tank top, black shorts, and black Croc shoes. He may be in the Peachers Mill area and also has associates in Spring Hill TN.


If anyone sees Jacob Valentine or has information on his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare or contact CPD Detective Lucas, 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.

