Clarksville Police Department promotes Brian Del Giorno to Sergeant

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, December 20th, 2021, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) promoted Agent Brian Del Giorno to the rank of Sergeant.

Sgt. Del Giorno has been with the Clarksville Police Department since May 2007 and has served as an agent in the special operations unit since July 2013. Sgt. Del Giorno will be assigned as a patrol supervisor in District 3.

The Clarksville Police Department also recognized those officers that were previously promoted over the last few months.

Timothy Green, William King, and Elijah Horton were promoted to Detective.

Andrew Hurst, Brittany Honeycutt, and Christian Canales were promoted to Field Training Officer (FTO). Shannon Creighton,

Nickolas Nemeth, and James Burton were promoted to Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigator and Nicholas Rodriguez was promoted to K9 Handler.

They have all accepted the challenges ahead of them, and continue to serve the citizens of Clarksville with the utmost professionalism.