Clarksville Police Department searches for Juvenile Runaway Molly Qualls

41 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Clarksville Police Department seeks public's help locating runaway juvenile Molly Qualls.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Molly Qualls, (White/Female).

Molly was last seen around 11:30pm on December 3rd when she left her residence on Little Grove Lane.

She is 5’5”, approximately 180 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a zip-up sweatshirt and sweatpants.

If anyone sees Molly Qualls or has information on her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare or contact CPD Detective Gilboy, 931.648.0656, ext. 5231.

