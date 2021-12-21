41 F
Fort Donelson Visitor Services, Buildings to be Closed Christmas Day, New Year’s Day

Roads and Grounds Will Be Open.

Fort Donelson National Battlefield Visitor Center

US National Park ServiceDover, TN – In recognition of the Christmas and New Years Day holidays, all park buildings and visitor services of Fort Donelson National Battlefield, including the park’s visitor center and the Dover Hotel/ “Surrender House,” will be closed on Saturday, December 25th, 2021, and Saturday, January 1st, 2022.

On both holidays, park roadways, grounds and trails will be accessible during their normal posted hours for visitor use and enjoyment. All visitor facilities and services will reopen to their normal operating hours the day after each holiday.


Superintendent Brian McCutchen, together with the entire staff and volunteers of Fort Donelson National Battlefield, wish all a safe and happy holiday season and thank everyone for their visitation and support of the national park during this year.

