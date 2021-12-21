Habitat for Humanity gives gift of a Home just before Christmas

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN dedicated a Richardson Street home for a mother and her young son on Saturday, December 18th, 2021 with the help of supporters and volunteers.

Thanks to the hard work of all those involved, Cheyenne Fisher and five-year-old Draison will be able to move into their new home just in time for Christmas.

The home was fully funded by sponsor Living Hope Clarksville and built by Joel Reeder of Red River Home Improvement. Pastors Derek Smith and Greg Moore were instrumental in the sponsorship process and the church’s congregation has helped Cheyenne throughout her journey.

The land the home was built on was graciously donated to Habitat for Humanity by the City of Clarksville and is one of five plots of land used to build Habitat homes on Richardson Street.

Cheyenne completed hundreds of volunteer hours known as ‘sweat equity’ to be eligible for an affordable home loan through Habitat for Humanity. “Thank you for the amazing job you’ve done making me a part of a blessed community,” Cheyenne said. “I can’t express enough how much I appreciate you all.”

During the dedication ceremony, Cheyenne was joined by her cousin, Sonya McAdoo, who is a fellow Habitat for Humanity homeowner. Sonya presented Cheyenne with a self-written blessing for her home that she shared with the crowd.

“This journey has been inspiring for everyone involved,” Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Executive Director Rob Selkow said. “Our partners at Living Hope Church and builder Joel Reeder had faith that Cheyenne and Draison would be home for Christmas, and here we are.”

Presenters and speakers included Mayor Pro Tem Wanda Smith, County Commissioner and Habitat Board Member Rashidah Leverett, Pastor Derek Smith, Builder Joel Reeder, Pastor Greg Moore, Pastor Irvin Wasswa (on behalf of the Clarksville Quilt Posse), Amelia Wallace, and Sandra Watson of the local DAR chapter, Margaret Pace and Becky Hall of Montgomery County Master Gardeners, and Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Board President Lynn Stokes.

About the Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity MCTN serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.