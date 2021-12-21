Tennessee Department of Health reports 64 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Montgomery County, December 21st, 2021

Nashville, TN – On Monday, December 21st, 2021, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that in Montgomery County there have been 64 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported since Friday, December 17th. The total is now 34,630 confirmed cases.

There have been six new deaths in Montgomery County due to COVID-19 Total COVID-19 related deaths in Montgomery County is now 384.

There were three cases in the age group of 5-18-year-olds reported on Monday, December 20th.

For Tennessee, there were 2,058 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 reported since Friday. The total confirmed cases for Tennessee now stands at 1,056,927. There have been 69 confirmed new deaths in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The total confirmed deaths in Tennessee is 14,289.

In the United States, there have been 52,248,230 cases of COVID-19 reported. That is up 255,681 since Monday’s 51,992,549. There have been 831 new deaths reported bringing the total in the U.S. to 829,179.

The following is from December 21st.

Eleven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total in Cheatham County is 7,416. There have been 80 deaths in Cheatham County because of the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 128,127 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 389 cases from Monday’s 127,738. There have been 1,248 (+3) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

There have been twelve new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total is 10,985. There have been 176 (+2) deaths in Dickson County due to the virus.

Three new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 1,978. There have been 48 deaths in Houston County because of the virus.

There have been eight new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is 3,442. There have been 52 deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.

Thirty one new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total in Robertson County is 14,776. There have been 208 (+1) deaths in Robertson County because of the virus.

There have been two new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total is 2,279. There have been 39 deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 6:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Tennessee Department of Health releases overall COVID-19 Coronavirus numbers for the State Monday through Friday. Detail data is released one day late.