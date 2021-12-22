Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for December 22nd, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 22nd, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Stella Rose is anxiously waiting for her new family. She is a 3-year-old mixed breed, possibly a little shepherd in the mix but an absolutely lovely girl. She weighs about 60 pounds, is up to date on vaccinations, and will be spayed before leaving the shelter. For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Pumpkin Spice is a sweet female Domestic shorthair Calico mix. She has very unusual and unique coloring on her face and is looking for her forever home. She is current on vaccinations and is litter trained. She will be spayed before she leaves the shelter.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Flower is just blooming with love and affection and looking for her forever home. She is just over a year old with a beautiful coat of pale calico colors and blue eyes. Flower is updated on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She sustained a leg injury while living on her own but surgery was successful and she is doing great!

Flower is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Aurora is a stunning female Russian Blue mix. She was rescued during a storm and was a bit shy at first to new surroundings but with love and patience, she has come out of her shell and is looking for her forever companion. She does well with other cats and dogs. She is current on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained.

You can find Aurora through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email *protected email*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Mittens is ready for her new home!! This sweet baby was found downtown after being hit by a car. Rescue workers got her immediate attention and thankfully she is up and healed and ready for her own home. She is a young, petite girl. Up to date on vaccinations, spayed, litter trained, and on flea/tick prevention.

Mittens can be found through the Cat Adoption Team.( CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pup- Pup just wants his forever family for Christmas. He’s a sweet 2-year-old Pit Bull mix. He’s a great companion, current on vaccinations, neutered, and heartworm negative. He is great with people and other dogs but unsure about cats. He loves outdoor activities and would be a great running or hiking buddy.

Come find Pup-Pup through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Flapjack is a one-year-old handsome Hound mix. He is a big guy, up to date on all vaccinations, neutered, microchipped, and crate trained. He is working on his housebreaking and is almost there so patience and encouragement will help him succeed. He is great with dogs, cats, and children.

This guy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Colt is a charming one and half-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is up to date on vaccinations, house trained, chipped, and neutered. He does well with other dogs and is good with children. Prefers a cat-free home. He absolutely loves playing and being close to his people.

You can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Puppies! Puppies! Puppies! Honestly, who doesn’t love snuggly sweet puppies. Lisa has a litter of the most adorable babies available. 8 weeks old, shots started, and dewormed. Possibly some type of Bully breed mix. To see all the pups please go to SBBF FB page.

If you are interested in meeting these babies and want more information please reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592