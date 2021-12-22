Clarksville Police Department releases name of Homicide Victim on Ringgold Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the homicide victim has been identified as 26-year-old Tabitha Collard. She was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell.

Clarksville Police believe that the second victim is responsible for the homicide and then attempted to take his own life. CPD believes that there is no suspect at large and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Hughes, 931.648.0656, ext. 5684.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.