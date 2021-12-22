36.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Clarksville Police Department seeks help locating Missing Person Ricky Meilleur

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate Missing Person Ricky Meilleur
Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate Missing Person Ricky Meilleur

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 26-year-old black male, Ricky Meilleur. He was last seen on November 19th, 2021 when he was released from the Montgomery County jail.

Ricky is 5’ 11” tall and weighs approximately 183 pounds and has no clothing description.

If anyone sees Mr. Meilleur or has information on his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare or contact CPD Detective Weaver, 931.648.0656, ext. 5692.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
