Wrap up your year with the APSU Govs

Clarksville, TN – Before you celebrate the holidays and ring in the New Year with friends and family, come spend your afternoons with the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s basketball teams!

From a comfy and cozy themed night to a limited-time ticket special and giveaways galore, there is no better place to wrap up your year than at the Dunn Center this holiday season.

Conference Opener against UT Martin

Both Austin Peay basketball programs kick off the Ohio Valley Conference slate against UT Martin, Thursday, December 30th, 2021. The women tip-off at 5:00pm against the Skyhawks, with the men getting underway at 7:00pm.

VIPEAY Hoops Zone Sponsored by Outback

The VIPEAY Hoops Zone is back and better than ever this season. This one-of-a-kind opportunity offers fans premium in-game food and beverage accommodations from Outback and is located on the third floor of the Dunn Center for all conference home games this season.

For more information and how to purchase your VIPEAY Hoops access, call 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Conference Ticket Package Special

With the conference season kicking off on December 30th, make sure you have a ticket to watch the Govs “Defend the Dunn” this season and we have a special, limited-time offer you cannot resist. If you purchase a conference ticket package before December 30th, you will receive an Austin Peay State University blanket and two tickets to a Nashville Predators home game.

Head over to LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call our ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) to purchase yours today!