Tennessee Department of Health reports 148 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Montgomery County, December 23rd, 2021

Nashville, TN – On Thursday, December 23rd, 2021, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that in Montgomery County there have been 148 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported. The total is now 34,834 confirmed cases.

There have been 71 new deaths in Montgomery County due to COVID-19. Total COVID-19 related deaths in Montgomery County are now 455.

There were nine cases in the age group of 5-18-year-olds reported on Wednesday, December 22nd.

For Tennessee, there were 3,884 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 reported since Wednesday. The total confirmed cases for Tennessee now stands at 1,063,393. There have beenconfirmed new deaths in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The total confirmed deaths in Tennessee is 15,498.

In the United States, there have been 52,510,978 cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported. That is up 265,928 since Tuesday’s 52,248,230. There have been 1,382 new deaths reported bringing the total in the U.S. to 834,411.

The following is from December 22nd.

There have been twenty-five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total in Cheatham County is 7,455. There have been 88 (+8) deaths in Cheatham County because of the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 129,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 934 cases from Wednesday’s 128,688. There have been 1,350 (+100) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

Eleven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total is 11,010. There have been 200 (+24) deaths in Dickson County due to the virus.

There have been fourteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 1,984. There have been 51 (+3) deaths in Houston County because of the virus.

Fourteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is 3,461. There have been 58 (+6) deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.

There have been sixty-two new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total in Robertson County is 14,896. There have been 228 (+19) deaths in Robertson County because of the virus.

Eight new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total is 2,292. There have been 43 (+4) deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 6:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

