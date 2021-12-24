APSU Softball Dugout Dish – Kylie Campbell Trades Catching duties to Farm work during Christmas Break

Clarksville, TN – Hi everyone!

I am Kylie Campbell, and I’m a freshman catcher/utility for Austin Peay State University (APSU) from Ninety Six, South Carolina. (Yes, the town is called Ninety Six!).

I am an agriculture major, with a minor in business and I plan on using this degree to become a farm consultant to advise farmers.

I chose Austin Peay State University because of the family atmosphere and the agriculture program.

Many do not know that APSU has an awesome farm and I work on the farm every week to get hands-on experience and get hours of community service for the Honors College.

I get to work with Mr. Chad Pugh at the farm, and I get to do all kinds of stuff like giving vaccinations to calves, helping work the gates while weaning calves and feeding all the cows.

Since Austin Peay State University let out for Christmas break, I am at home enjoying time with my family and friends.

I live on a farm, so I have been going out every day to feed the sheep, cows, and chickens.

It is also lambing season for our sheep, so I have gotten to see all of the little lambs out in the pasture.

I hope everyone has happy holidays! I cannot wait to see the stands filled at Cathi Maynard Park!

Coming off a 2021 season where the Governors posted the fewest losses in a season in the program’s history, Austin Peay State University’s softball team heads into the 2022 season with high expectations and a work ethic to match. This is ‘Dugout Dish’ a blog where each student-athlete on the team will take an opportunity to write a post highlighting the goings on of the APSU squad, beginning with fall training and continuing all the way through the season.