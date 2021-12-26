Clarksville Police Department reports Pedestrian Stuck on Trenton Road near Needmore Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is working a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Trenton Road between Needmore Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway.

At approximately 8:32pm, Sunday night, December 26th, a white female was walking in the continuous left-turn lane on Trenton Road and was struck by a motorist.

The pedestrian is being life-flighted to Nashville and their condition is unknown at this time.

Trenton road is currently shut down and CPD is asking the public to find an alternate route. FACT investigators are en route to process the scene.

There is no other information available for release at this time.