Marsha Blackburn Report: Special Christmas Edition

Washington, D.C. – There is nothing more wonderful than a true Tennessee Christmas!

This year, I hope you are able to celebrate the birth of our Savior surrounded by family and friends.

The entire Blackburn family wishes you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!

Wrapping Up My Tour Of All 95 Tennessee Counties



Last week, I completed my annual 95 county tour where I met with community leaders from every single county across our great state. In those meetings, local leaders made it abundantly clear that President Joe Biden’s policies are failing our state. If I could give our president one gift for Christmas, it would be to allow him to listen in on those candid conversations I’ve had all year.

Parents, teachers, and educators were all quick to raise concerns over the negative impact the administration’s COVID agenda had on schools. In April, I held a roundtable with West Tennessee school officials where they shared how one-size-fits-all mandates made the basics of learning almost impossible for some students. These difficulties, coupled with technological barriers and logistical hurdles, had teachers and administrators at their wit’s end.

Local leaders also expressed growing concern over the Biden administration’s refusal to secure the southern border. Hamilton County officials are still reeling in the wake of the administration’s trafficking of minors into Chattanooga. The community was not notified of President Biden’s plan and was not given any time to guarantee the safety of these young children. Following my discussions, I sent a letter to the White House demanding more information and introduced the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act with Senator Bill Hagerty and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann to require the administration to coordinate with local authorities.

Lockdown mandates and border security were not the only difficult issues brought to the forefront in these meetings. In September I met with leadership at the International Port of Memphis. The Biden administration’s failure to prioritize supply chain recovery has slowed trade and raised prices on consumers across the mid-south. Following our meeting, I introduced legislation to benefit the port and make supply chains more efficient and transparent.

My county visits unveiled a compelling story about the importance of strong local leadership. In August, I was briefed on services provided at the new city hall facility in Sullivan County, and discussed how to best advocate for Kingsport’s growing small business interests. Haywood County leaders’ commitment to attracting investment resulted in a historic announcement this year from Ford Motor Company: Stanton will be the site of Ford’s largest production plant in the country – known as “Blue Oval City” – which will bring nearly 6,000 new jobs to Tennessee!

In 2021, we honored a legacy of strong community ties. The Tennesseans who call Madison County home honored their bicentennial, and in Jonesborough, we celebrated 225 years of statehood. All across the state, local leaders and volunteers stepped up to honor our traditions, celebrate our successes, and share their vision for what’s to come. Through their hard work, they reminded us that the future of our country won’t be decided in Washington, D.C., but in the meetings and conversations held in small towns in every state in the nation.

This year, as I gather with my family to give thanks for the blessings of Christmas and the promise of a new year, I won’t be praying for revamped commitments from the White House. If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that Joe Biden won’t alter his agenda to help states like Tennessee thrive. Instead, I’ll be praying for the educators, small business owners, volunteers, and local leaders who fight for Tennessee every single day.

I wish you all a wonderful Christmas, a joyful end to the holiday season, and a blessed new year.

Marsha’s Kitchen

Gathering with family and baking a delicious Christmas dessert is one of our favorite traditions in the Blackburn family!

Click here to see one of our Christmas recipes or follow along below!

My Best,

Marsha