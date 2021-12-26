Subaru recalls over 198,000 vehicles because Drive Chain May Break Causing Loss of Drive Power

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Ascent, 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles.

An improperly secured drive chain may slip and break, causing a loss of drive power and increasing the risk of a crash.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V955000

Manufacturer: Subaru of America, Inc.

Components: Power Train

Potential Number of Units Affected: 198,255

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR Subaru Ascent 2019-2020 Subaru Legacy 2020 Subaru Outback 2020

Summary

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Ascent, 2020 Legacy, and Outback vehicles. A programming error in the Transmission Control Unit (TCU) may allow the clutch to engage before the drive chain is completely clamped.

Remedy

Dealers will reprogram the TCU, inspect TCU data for chain slip, and visually inspect the chain guide. If evidence of chain slippage or damage is found, the transmission will be replaced. Repairs will be performed free of charge. Interim owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on February 7th, 2022.

The remedy is expected to be available in April 2022. This recall includes all vehicles previously recalled under 19V-855. Vehicles previously recalled under 19V-855 will need to have the new remedy performed for this recall once available. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1.844.373.6614. Subaru’s number for this recall is WRK-21.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov