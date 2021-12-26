56.6 F
Clarksville
Sunday, December 26, 2021
HomeNewsSubaru recalls over 198,000 vehicles because Drive Chain May Break Causing Loss...
News

Subaru recalls over 198,000 vehicles because Drive Chain May Break Causing Loss of Drive Power

News Staff
By News Staff
2020 Subaru Legacy is one of the models being recalled by Subaru of America, Inc.
2020 Subaru Legacy is one of the models being recalled by Subaru of America, Inc.

National Highway Traffic Safety AdministrationWashington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Ascent, 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles.

An improperly secured drive chain may slip and break, causing a loss of drive power and increasing the risk of a crash.

[470cneter]

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V955000

Manufacturer: Subaru of America, Inc.

Components: Power Train

Potential Number of Units Affected: 198,255

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR
 
Subaru Ascent 2019-2020
Subaru Legacy 2020
Subaru Outback 2020

 

Summary

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Ascent, 2020 Legacy, and Outback vehicles. A programming error in the Transmission Control Unit (TCU) may allow the clutch to engage before the drive chain is completely clamped.

Remedy

Dealers will reprogram the TCU, inspect TCU data for chain slip, and visually inspect the chain guide. If evidence of chain slippage or damage is found, the transmission will be replaced. Repairs will be performed free of charge. Interim owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on February 7th, 2022.

The remedy is expected to be available in April 2022. This recall includes all vehicles previously recalled under 19V-855. Vehicles previously recalled under 19V-855 will need to have the new remedy performed for this recall once available. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1.844.373.6614. Subaru’s number for this recall is WRK-21.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov

Previous articleTennessee State Parks To Hold First Day Hikes
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online