Subaru recalls over 198,000 vehicles because Drive Chain May Break Causing Loss of Drive Power

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Ascent, 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles.
An improperly secured drive chain may slip and break, causing a loss of drive power and increasing the risk of a crash.
Recall Information
NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V955000
Manufacturer: Subaru of America, Inc.
Components: Power Train
Potential Number of Units Affected: 198,255
Vehicles
|MAKE
|MODEL
|YEAR
|Subaru
|Ascent
|2019-2020
|Subaru
|Legacy
|2020
|Subaru
|Outback
|2020
Summary
Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Ascent, 2020 Legacy, and Outback vehicles. A programming error in the Transmission Control Unit (TCU) may allow the clutch to engage before the drive chain is completely clamped.
Remedy
The remedy is expected to be available in April 2022. This recall includes all vehicles previously recalled under 19V-855. Vehicles previously recalled under 19V-855 will need to have the new remedy performed for this recall once available. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1.844.373.6614. Subaru’s number for this recall is WRK-21.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov