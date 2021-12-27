67.5 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 27, 2021
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Ashland City Road lane closed for water service line work
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Ashland City Road lane closed for water service line work

Alternating Lanes Established; Motorists should expect Delays

News Staff
Lane Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed approximately 500 feet of the eastbound lane on Ashland City Road near the Robin Hill Road intersection for water service line replacement work.

The work will be performed at 3200 Ashland City Road where flaggers have established alternating traffic lanes to allow motorists to pass.

Motorists are advised to slow down when approaching the work zone and follow the directions of flaggers.

The water service line work is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 3:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
