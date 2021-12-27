Dunbar Cave State Park to hold First Day Hike on January 1st, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Dunbar Cave State Park will hold a First Day Hike on Tuesday, January 1st, 2022. The event takes place from 10:30am until 12:00pm.

Join Ranger Adam Neblett for one of Tennessee State Parks Signature Hikes. The First Day Hike! We will be walking a 2.75-mile loop hike to discover how the landscape has been altered by the various cultures that have utilized it throughout the centuries.

Please wear good walking shoes and bring water. This is a free program.

Consider choosing one of the donation options to help us continue to meet our mission.

Our Cultural Landscape – First Day Hike

Saturday, January 1st, 2022 | 10:30am-12:00pm

Meet at: Outside the Visitor Center

Host: Park Ranger Adam Neblett

Phone: 931.648.5526

Price:

$0.00 / Attendee

$10.00 / Attendee + Donation

$20.00 / Attendee + Donation

Register for the Event

Dunbar Cave State Park Programs Information

Programs are free unless noted otherwise. All programs require reservations by the Deadline Listed. Programs with no reservations by the deadline will be canceled.

All programs begin at the Visitor Center unless another site is listed.

Children must be accompanied by an adult (one adult for every three children).

Age limits are definite – please do not sign up a child who is younger or older than the age limits given.

Dunbar Cave State Park is located at 401 Old Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville Tennessee.

Call 931.648.5526 for reservations.