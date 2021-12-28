Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Chocolate Affair to return to traditional format

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will host its popular Chocolate Affair event on Saturday, February 5th, 2022, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. A limited number of tickets are still available.

The Chocolate Affair is an annual event that takes place on the first Saturday in February. Local businesses and caterers provide bite-sized sweet and savory samples of foods that include chocolate in some form or fashion. Awards are presented to vendors for Best Taste, Best Presentation, and Most Creative Use of Chocolate.

Two sessions are currently available. An afternoon session, from 2:00pm-4:00pm, is perfect for the whole family, and an evening session, from 6:00pm-8:00pm with a cash bar is the perfect date night.Rebecca Lopez, Event Planning Specialist with Clarksville Parks and Recreation, said tickets are going fast.“This event has always been well supported by the community, and 2022 looks to be no different. If you want to attend, make sure you get your tickets today!”

Tickets are $20.00 per person and can be purchased at ClarksvilleParksRec.com or in-person at 102 Public Square.

Vendors

Interested in participating as a vendor? Don’t pass up this opportunity to let your business shine while also being paid to participate. Visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com to find out more and apply online. Applications must be received by January 3rd.

