New Year’s Party Planning Tips, try this Buffalo Wing Dip Recipe

Whether you’re host­ing a game-watching party, a holiday get-together, a birthday, anniversary, or any occasion, a little planning, and a de­licious dip can help it all go smoothly.

Ten Party-Planning Tips

Here are 10 hints that can help:

1. It’s OK to overbook: For a large cocktail party, invite 20 percent more people than you think can fit, since only about three out of four invitees ac­tually show up.

2. Make foods you can eat any­where: Guests should be able to mingle and snack at the same time so stick to finger foods.

3. Get help: Consider hiring a high school student or even a professional to do the cleaning, pass drinks and food, and keep things moving in the kitchen.

4. Arrange the furniture so guests can move easily: Don’t worry about not having enough chairs; that will encourage mingling. Set up a coffee table or sideboard for coffee and dessert.

5. It’s a bright idea to decide on the lighting: Low-wattage bulbs or candle­light can create a romantic or convivial mood. Bright lights make it easier to see the person you’re talking to.

6. Save time and trouble when it comes to drinks: Have plenty of nonal­cohol beverages around and premix the cocktails you want to serve. Place them in pitchers so guests can pour their own.

7. Cool hacks for ice: Add a few drops of food coloring to ice cubes. Put a bit of sliced fruit in your ice trays be­fore freezing or add a hint of juice or lemonade.

8. Keep the crowd moving: Spread out the food over a big space. Putting the same food in several bowls around the room will keep crowds from form­ing and helps make sure every guest gets what he or she wants.

9. Protect your assets: Tuck away things that could be in the way or easily broken.

10. Help the party take wing with this delightful dip:

Buffalo Wing Dip

1/4 cup sour cream

1/3 cup spreadable cream cheese, soft

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup celery, finely chopped

4 oz. precooked chicken breast, finely chopped

1/3 tsp. hot sauce (Cholula® or Tabasco®)

1 package Crunchmaster® Signature Buttermilk Ranch & Dill Multi-Seed Crackers (4.5 oz.)

In a small mixing bowl, combine sour cream and cream cheese. Blend to­gether well. Mix in crumbled blue cheese and chopped celery. Set aside. Fold hot chicken into the dip.

Serve immediately with Crunchmaster Signature Butter­milk Ranch & Dill Multi-Seed Crackers.

